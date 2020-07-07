384 more foreign worker dorms cleared of COVID-19: MOM

SINGAPORE: Another 384 foreign worker dormitories were cleared of COVID-19 on Tuesday (Jul 7), said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

As of Monday, about 180,000 workers had either recovered or had been tested to be free from the coronavirus, said MOM in a press release. The figure was more than double the number of workers cleared of COVID-19 a week ago, which was around 87,000.



The dorms that were given clearance comprised one purpose-built dormitory, 345 factory-converted dormitories and 38 construction temporary quarters.

In addition, the ministry cleared 23 blocks for recovered workers in five purpose-built dormitories.

With the additions, the total number of accommodations cleared of COVID-19 were 625 dorms as well as 44 blocks for recovered workers in 17 purpose-built dormitories.



"Some of the workers are pending movement to appropriate accommodations before they can resume work," said MOM.

Others can return to work once the dorm operators, employers and workers have taken the required steps to minimise the risk of new infections as the workers return to work.

These include arranging for staggered pick-up and drop-off timings with employers, and having employers confirming or updating the residential addresses of their workers on MOM’s database.



Additionally, all workers must download the TraceTogether mobile app for contact tracing and the new FWMONCare mobile app to record their health status and residential address.



"Most of the dormitories in the last two batches of cleared dormitories completed the steps in a week or less," said the ministry.

From Jul 12, the authorities will roll out improved features on the SGWorkPass app to provide more information to employers and workers.

The AccessCode colours, an indication of whether or not workers can resume work, will be simplified to green and red - with the removal of grey.

Workers with red AccessCode can find out which conditions have not been met for them to resume work by scanning the QR code on their work pass cards.

MOM said the authorities are working closely with dormitory operators, employers and migrant workers to complete all the necessary steps and clear the remaining dormitories.

Employers can refer to the MOM website for the latest list of cleared dormitories and dormitories to be cleared in the coming weeks.



As work gradually resumes, MOM also urged all dormitory operators, employers and workers to remain vigilant and to ensure that safe working and safe living measures are "rigorously" followed.

