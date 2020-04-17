Some foreign workers to be housed in ActiveSG halls, says Sport Singapore

SINGAPORE: Some foreign workers will be housed in sports facilities that have been temporarily closed as part of the "circuit breaker" measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will address the "urgent need" to provide alternative living areas for healthy foreign workers in essential services, said Sport Singapore (SportSG) on Friday (Apr 17).

"The Government has been working closely with employers to adapt to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, and to meet the needs of workers affected by the situation," said SportSG.

Starting from Friday, workers without COVID-19 symptoms will be progressively housed at ActiveSG sport halls at Pasir Ris, Jurong West, Clementi and Hougang.

"Strict protocols will be in place to manage the workers' entry and presence at these sport centres," said the agency.



It added: "Together with our fellow Government agencies, we will ensure the safety of the foreign workers, our staff and residents in the surrounding neighbourhoods."

The number of coronavirus infections among foreign workers living in dormitories has shot up in recent days, with more than 2,600 cases out of a total of 4,427 cases in Singapore as of Thursday.

The number of dormitories with COVID-19 cases has grown to more than 25, while 12 dormitories have been declared isolation zones.



