COVID-19: Four more foreign worker dormitories declared as isolation areas

SINGAPORE: Four more foreign worker dormitories have been gazetted as isolation areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tuas South Dormitory, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2, CDPL Tuas Dormitory and 21B Senoko Loop were declared as isolation areas under the Infectious Diseases Act, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Thursday (Apr 23).

The notices for all four foreign worker dormitories came into effect on Friday.

The affected premises at Tuas South Dormitory at Tuas South Street 12 are blocks 5, 7, 9, 11 and 13.

Blocks 30, 32, 34 and 38 at Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 at Penjuru Place have been declared isolation areas.

The affected blocks at CDPL Tuas Dormitory are blocks 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 at 6 Tuas South Street 15.

At 21B Senoko Loop, the four affected premises are blocks A and B.

A total of 25 foreign worker dormitories have now been gazetted as isolation areas.

As of Thursday, the cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol remained the biggest, with 2,234 confirmed cases. The next biggest cluster was at Sungei Tengah Lodge, with 752 confirmed cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has crossed 11,000, with 1,037 new cases announced on Thursday. The majority of the cases are linked to work permit holders residing in dormitories.

Twelve people in Singapore have died due to COVID-19. The latest fatality was announced on Wednesday night - an 84-year-old Singaporean woman identified as Case 1071.

A 46 year-old male Indian national with the infection died after he was found motionless at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Thursday morning. The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Apr 19. Investigations into his death are ongoing.

