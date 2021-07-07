People fully vaccinated under national exercise may be able to gather in groups of 8 from end-July

SINGAPORE: Singapore may allow people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to gather in groups of up to eight, as it considers differentiated measures for those who received the jab under the national vaccination programme.

Such measures may be allowed when Singapore reaches an “important milestone” in its vaccination programme - when 50 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, said Minister Health Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday (Jul 7).

This is expected to happen around the week of Jul 26, Mr Ong said, adding that the current proportion of people fully vaccinated stands at close to 40 per cent.

For activities and venues such as cinemas, congregational worship, MICE events and wedding solemnisations, authorities could allow a doubling in the group size - up to 500 people - if they are attended by fully vaccinated people.



The differentiated measures will apply to people who have received both doses of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccine, with an additional two weeks after the second dose for optimal protection.

“We are mindful about those who are still unvaccinated or are medically ineligible for the two mRNA vaccines, including children 12 years and below. We are considering separate provisions for this group,” the Ministry of Health said in a separate press release. This includes allowing them to qualify based on a pre-event test, or allow children to qualify, but up to a limit.

For those who are not fully vaccinated, the five-person cap on group sizes will continue to apply.



Further details on the differentiated measures and other changes will be announced nearer to the implementation date, said the ministry.



Noting that the vaccine efficacy against the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is better with two doses instead of one - 79 per cent as opposed to 35 per cent – Mr Ong urged people to go for their second vaccine dose earlier. Mr Ong added that Singapore is not constrained by supply.

Currently, two-thirds of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine.



