GE2020: Voting to proceed at overseas polling stations, subject to approval from local authorities: ELD

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans overseas can vote at 10 polling centres, subject to approval from local authorities, while separate voting arrangements will be made for returning Singaporeans serving their stay-home notice.



In a press release on Monday (Jun 29), the Elections Department (ELD) said that it had consulted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) on the COVID-19 situation at the overseas polling stations and is working to implement safety measures for voters and election officials.

The 10 overseas polling stations are in Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington.

Details on the voting procedures will be sent to registered overseas voters after Nomination Day, said ELD.



Singaporeans returning from overseas will have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SNH), either at dedicated facilities or at their place of residence.

Those who are at SHN facilities can vote there, away from other voters, said ELD, adding that it will also make arrangements for returnees who are serving their stay-home notice at home.

More details will be available after Nomination Day, said ELD.



The Bill to allow Singaporeans on stay-home notices to vote was passed on May 4.

Singaporeans serving stay-home notices at designated facilities, which are typically hotels, can vote outside their electoral divisions.



A clause under the Bill also allows the returning officer or director of medical services to advise electors against voting if they are acutely sick or otherwise exposed to COVID-19.



The provisions in the Bill do not cover voters on quarantine orders or on medical leave due to acute respiratory illnesses, but they will not be penalised for not voting.



