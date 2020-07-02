COVID-19: 'Very strict requirements' in place to ensure safe campaigning during GE2020, says Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: “Very strict requirements” are in place for political parties who are campaigning during the General Election due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Jul 2).



Mr Wong noted that the regulations for “safe elections and safe campaigning” were introduced by the Elections Department (ELD) based on national guidelines developed by the multi-ministry task force tackling the outbreak.



These regulations apply to all candidates, activists, volunteers and helpers from all political parties involved in campaigning, he said, adding that the ELD is “very mindful” of the requirements.



“And on top of that, the Elections Department, government officials are going around and safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers are out and about as well,” said Mr Wong.



“So, I'm quite sure the Elections Department will not only have guidelines, but also have people on the ground, to ensure that the elections are conducted in a safe manner for everyone.”



Singapore is in the midst of a General Election, with Polling Day set for Jul 10. A total of 192 candidates are competing for 93 seats in Parliament.



As part of efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19, candidates are required to adhere to rules such as maintaining a safe distance during walkabouts and while interacting with members of the public.



Physical rallies, a mainstay of previous elections, are also not allowed. This is to prevent crowds from forming, with rallies being conducted online instead.



As part of COVID-19 safety measures, voters will need to have their temperatures taken before entering polling stations on Jul 10.



There will be more polling stations and dedicated time-bands for voting, while voters will have to wear gloves when submitting their ballot.

