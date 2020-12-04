COVID-19: Gemma Steakhouse ordered to suspend operations over Halloween dinner involving 75 people

SINGAPORE: Gemma Steakhouse at National Gallery has been ordered to suspend operations for 20 days, after COVID-19 rules were breached during a private Halloween dinner attended by about 75 people, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Friday (Dec 4).

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) had received feedback on the Oct 31 dinner, and began investigating Gemma Steakhouse for potential breaches of safe management measures.

Gemma Steakhouse was found to have worked with a private members’ club to organise the Halloween dinner, which was attended by about 75 diners comprising both members of the club and their guests.

MSE did not indicate the name of the private members' club. CNA has contacted the ministry for further details.

"Although the diners were seated at tables of up to five, CCTV footage showed that they intermingled on multiple occasions, and did not wear their masks even when they were not eating/drinking," said MSE.

"The footage also showed that the restaurant staff did not take reasonable steps to prevent the intermingling on their premises."

Under COVID-19 safety measures, social gatherings of groups of more than five outside an individual’s residence are prohibited.

Food and beverage outlets are also prohibited from accepting bookings from groups of larger than five, even if such groups are split across multiple tables. Intermingling between groups is also prohibited.

For accepting a large group booking for this dinner and for failing to take reasonable steps to prevent multiple instances of intermingling among the diners in the group, SFA ordered Gemma Steakhouse's licensee, Il Lido, to close the restaurant from Dec 3 to Dec 22, inclusive of both dates.

Investigations are continuing in respect of possible breaches by various parties, said MSE.

"The Government holds a serious view of flagrant breaches of safe management measure. Dining out is an activity that involves considerable risks. It entails gathering in enclosed spaces, without masks on, and for a prolonged duration," said the ministry.

"While the majority have been adhering to the measures, it is regrettable that there remains a minority which continue to breach safe management measure. We will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against operators and individuals who treat safe management measure with flagrant disregard."

Gemma Steakhouse, which was opened on Oct 21, said on its Facebook page on Friday that it is sorry for "disappointing" its supporters.

"We are sorry for disappointing our supporters and guests, especially for those whose reservations have been affected, but we respect the decision of our authorities," it said.



"Please be assured that we will continue to move forward by taking the next weeks to elevate our safe management measures."

MSE cautioned against complacence, saying that COVID-19 remains a grave threat and that a resurgence of infections could have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods.

"We urge all members of the public to be socially responsible and observe the safe management measure. Our collective efforts will determine if we successfully make the transition to Phase 3, as we adapt to a new normal," said MSE.

