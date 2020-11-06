All aboard: 'Cruise to nowhere' sets sail from Singapore

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Hundreds of passengers set sail from Singapore on Friday (Nov 6) on a "cruise to nowhere" with COVID-19 safety measures in place, as the industry seeks to bounce back from a pandemic-induced crunch.

Cruises were halted worldwide earlier this year after travel restrictions kicked in and several vessels were hit by major outbreaks, but have now resumed in a few places.

A passenger go through iris and face scanning biometric replacing fingerprint machines at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore on Nov 6, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Roslan RAHMAN)

Passengers arrive at the departure area at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore on Nov 6, 2020 for "cruises to nowhere" in a bid to revive its pandemic-hit tourism industry. (Photo: AFP/Roslan RAHMAN)

The "cruise to nowhere" - starting and ending at the same place, with no stops - saw mask-wearing passengers lining up for COVID-19 tests conducted by workers in protective suits before boarding the World Dream liner.

The liner departed Friday evening into the Malacca Strait, a major shipping lane between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, and will head into international waters before returning to Singapore on Sunday.

"All activities on board will be organised in accordance with permitted group sizes – specific to each activity – in line with the prevailing national policy, and measures will be in place to discourage close contact between groups," said Dream Cruises in a press release on Friday.



Various measures will be provided on board to promote social distancing among guests on World Dream. (Photo: Dream Cruises)

All F&B outlets will operate at reduced capacity to provide ample space between guests and buffets will be served by crew members wearing disposable masks and gloves. (Photo: Dream Cruises)

The ship has also obtained the CruiseSafe certification by the Singapore Tourism Board, the press release said.

Vinoth Arun, 27, a financial consultant accompanied by his girlfriend, was among about 1,400 passengers on board - half the ship's capacity.

Passengers were tested for the virus before boarding. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

A set of COVID-19 coronavirus test kits in the ship's medical facility. (Photo: AFP/Roslan RAHMAN)

"The fact that you carry your luggage and you bring your passport out, I guess it's just the mindset that you're going on holiday," he told AFP.

He felt it was safer to sail now compared with earlier this year, when cruise ships were hard hit.

"Now everyone knows about COVID-19 and they're not so nonchalant about it any more," he added.



The cruise operator has introduced a raft of safety measures. Rooms and public areas are disinfected regularly, restaurants have reduced capacity, guests have to book use of the swimming pool in advance, while the ship's clinic is kitted out with a machine that churns out virus test results in an hour.



All activities on board will be organised in accordance with permitted group sizes – specific to each activity – in line with the prevailing national policy. (Photo: Dream Cruises)

Touchless washing stations will dispense water, soap and paper towels automatically. (Photo: Dream Cruises)

The ship also has an intensive care unit, in case anyone does contract COVID-19.

Despite not making any stops as a regular cruise would, there is plenty of entertainment on board such as a casino, movies, water slides and a Christmas show.

Health personnel prepare antigen rapid test for COVID-19 for passengers during embarkation procedures on World Dream cruise ship for "cruises to nowhere" at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore on Nov 6, 2020 in a bid to revive its pandemic-hit tourism industry. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

The ship has an intensive care unit, in case anyone does contract COVID-19. (Photo: AFP/Roslan RAHMAN)

Accounts executive Renee Toh, 56, who was cruising with her husband and daughter, said she was excited to be able to take to the seas, and was looking forward to a "relaxing time" with her family and having some fun at the casino.

Tourism operators are rolling out new services as they struggle to survive. Airlines are operating "flights to nowhere" and travel-starved diners last month ate aboard two parked Singapore Airlines jets turned into pop-up restaurants.

