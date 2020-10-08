2 cruise lines allowed to offer 'cruises to nowhere' from November under pilot scheme

SINGAPORE: Two cruise lines will be allowed to offer "cruises to nowhere" for Singapore residents from November, under a pilot scheme with enhanced safety protocols and mandatory COVID-19 testing for both crew and passengers.

Genting Cruise Lines’ World Dream will start offering those cruises on Nov 6, while Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas will begin sailing in December, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in a press release on Thursday (Oct 8).

The two vessels, whose home ports are in Singapore, are part of a pilot scheme that will allow round-trips with no ports of call and sailings at a reduced capacity of up to 50 per cent only to Singapore residents, said STB.

Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Frank Schwichtenberg)

"The Government will monitor the outcomes of the pilot sailings carefully in the coming months before deciding on the next steps for cruises," said STB.

In a press release on Thursday, Dream Cruises, which is owned by Genting Cruise Lines, said that it has "completely re-examined and enhanced all of its health, hygiene and operating protocols" in accordance with the local authorities’ strict guidelines including stringent health screening processes.

“We are delighted to be the first cruise ship to restart operations here in Singapore and to give a much needed boost to the local tourism industry," said Dream Cruises president Michael Goh.

"We are able to provide Singapore residents with more vacation options beyond land-based resorts and we hope to bring back the joy of cruising with safety being paramount," he added,

STB chief executive Keith Tan said that public health and safety was the authority's utmost priority, even as it reopened various sectors of the economy.

"We are glad to work with Genting Cruise Lines on the cruise pilot with a focus on the necessary safe management measures to ensure the safety of passengers and crew," he said.

CRUISESAFE CERTIFICATION

To provide assurance for safe cruising, a mandatory CruiseSafe certification programme is being developed by STB.

The programme sets out stringent hygiene and safety measures throughout the passenger journey – from prior to boarding, to after disembarkation.

"STB’s CruiseSafe was created in consultation with the industry and is benchmarked against global health and safety standards," said STB.

"Singapore is one of the first countries in the world to develop and implement a mandatory audit and certification programme for cruise lines before they can commence sailings."

Genting Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International were approved for the pilot as they have demonstrated the ability to put in place stringent protocols and precautionary measures as part of their CruiseSafe certification, said STB.

Prior to sailing, all cruise lines sailing out of Singapore must obtain the CruiseSafe certification, which requires independent assessment by a third-party certification firm.

The CruiseSafe standards include:

1. Infection control measures at every stage of a passenger’s journey, including a mandatory COVID-19 test prior to boarding

2. Strict and frequent cleaning and sanitisation protocols onboard

3. Safe management measures aligned with prevailing national policy at the time of sailing

4. Ensuring 100 per cent fresh air throughout the ship

5. Reducing ship capacity to enable sufficient safe distancing

6. Setting up onboard measures to discourage close contact and inter-mingling between groups

7. Emergency response plans for incidents relating to COVID-19

Pilot cruises will have to comply with prevailing safe management measures, such as mask-wearing and 1m-safe distancing.

Regular inspections will be conducted onboard to ensure compliance, with non-compliant cruise lines subjected to penalties including fines, suspension of sailings and revocation of CruiseSafe certification.

According to STB, crew members on these cruises are subjected to stringent measures beyond Singapore’s prevailing requirements for cross-border travel.

Crew members who need to enter Singapore must first undergo 14 days isolation in their home country and must test negative for COVID-19 before their departure.

They will also be tested on arrival in Singapore and serve a 14-day stay-home notice. They will be tested again at the end of the notice period, and be subject to routine tests once sailings begin.