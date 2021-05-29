Continued flow of good and supplies between Malaysia and Singapore during FMCO: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: The flow of goods and supplies between Singapore and Malaysia will continue even with the Full Movement Control Order (FMCO) being implemented in Malaysia from Jun 1 to Jun 14, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Saturday (May 29).

"Since the start of the pandemic, Singapore and Malaysia have been working closely to ensure the continued flow of goods and supplies between our two countries," said Mr Gan.

"We will continue to do so following Malaysia’s recent announcement of further tightened measures to control the pandemic within their country."

On Friday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a "total lockdown” throughout the country to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The first phase of the lockdown will last from Jun 1 to Jun 14, and only essential economic and service sectors listed by the National Security Council will be allowed to operate during this period.

Mr Gan said on Saturday that over the course of the last year, leading supermarket chains in Singapore have been actively monitoring the situation globally and regionally, acting quickly to build up inventory where necessary.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong thanked all those working in the logistics sector and supermarket staff members for ensuring that there are sufficient supplies for Singapore, May 29, 2021 . (Photo: MTI)

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said Singapore and Malaysia have been working closely to ensure the continued flow of goods and supplies between the two countries since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: MTI)

Mr Gan also expressed his appreciation towards those working in the logistics sector and supermarket staff members for their hard work in ensuring that there are sufficient supplies for Singapore.



On Saturday, Malaysia reported 9,020 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

