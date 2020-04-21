COVID-19: Hairdressers, confectioneries, standalone beverage outlets to close as essential services list trimmed

SINGAPORE: Standalone outlets that sell only beverages, packaged snacks, confectioneries or desserts will have to close their shops as the authorities further tightened the list of essential services to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Food and beverage outlets that sell meals, as well as hawker centres, food courts and coffee shops will be allowed to continue delivery and takeaway services, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a press release on Tuesday (Apr 21).

Hairdressers and barbers will also have to close their outlets, the ministry said.

Further restrictions have been placed on some consumer-facing businesses to reduce customer interactions.

Opticians can only operate by appointment, while pet supplies and retail laundry services must close their physical stores and are permitted to only provide online sales and delivery.

These measures on food and retail outlets will take effect from Wednesday and continue until at least May 4.



From Wednesday, all supermarkets and malls will have to conduct temperature screenings, while customers visiting "popular" malls and supermarkets will have to provide their particulars for contract tracing.



Some companies will also have to suspend their on-site activities, said MTI. The ministry will inform the affected businesses and have 24 hours after that to wind down their operations.

"While this may mean some degradation of services, it is necessary to further reduce the number of workers in essential firms and minimise the risks of transmission among workers," it said.



During the "circuit breaker" employees who are still working will have to log their entry and exit from their workplaces using a digital check-in application called SafeEntry. This is to ensure contact tracing can be done "expeditiously", said MTI.



This comes after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Friday afternoon that Singapore's circuit breaker period would be extended to Jun 1.

CUTTING COMMUTES

The closure of more workplaces as a result of the essential services list being tightened will lead will lead to a reduction of the commuting workforce from the current 20 percent to 15 per cent, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong during the Multi-Ministry Task Force media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

“We will do this by making cuts across all sectors of the economy, but also in businesses that are consumer-facing, including in F&B and other services,” said Mr Wong.

“But this will mean that all of us may face some degradation of services, or we may not be able to access F&B, or certain services that we have become accustomed to.”

After analysing local infected cases, it was found that many of the cases had been working in essential services, or have family members who had to go to work.

“Many of them have been working as part of essential services, or have family members who are working, because these are the people who are still out and about,” said Mr Wong.

The Government will consider “gradually easing some of these measures” if transmission numbers dwindle to single digits, he said, adding that Singapore is “seeing results” from the “circuit breaker” measures.

"The measures that we’ve just announced will be in place until May 4. Beyond that, we will continue with the circuit breaker for another four weeks to Jun 1. Depending on how the situation evolves, we will adjust the measures," he said.

"If there are clear improvements in our community transmission numbers - for example, if we see community numbers coming down to single digits - then we can consider gradually easing some of these measures."

