2 shopping malls, Jewel added to list of places visited by COVID-19 community cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Two stores at Lucky Plaza, a cafe in Holland Village and a restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport were the locations added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Sep 6).

Kabayan Remittance and Metrobox Services at Lucky Plaza were among the new locations, as was Hoshino Coffee at Raffles Holland V Mall. White Restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport was also on the list.

The new locations are as follows:

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," it added.

The ministry said there is no need for people to avoid places that had been frequented by COVID-19 cases, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 40 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday, including four in the community and 13 imported cases.



Three of the community infections were work permit holders, and one was a work pass holder.



All 13 imported cases were put on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

