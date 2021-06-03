30 people vaccinated against COVID-19 under home vaccination scheme

SINGAPORE: Thirty people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 under the home vaccination scheme, said health minister Ong Ye Kung.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Jun 3), Mr Ong detailed the process of home vaccinations for those who are homebound and unable to travel to vaccination sites.

The vaccine doses are collected from the nearest vaccination centre by a home vaccination team and packed into an ice box with a temperature monitoring system.

The jab is then administered, and the recipient observed for any post-vaccination reaction.

"Every diligence is taken to ensure that the process is safe and convenient even in a home setting," said Mr Ong.

The COVID-19 vaccine is stored in an ice box with a temperature monitoring system to ensure the temperature is maintained throughout the journey. (Photo: Facebook/Ong Ye Kung)

To date, 30 individuals who are homebound have benefitted from the scheme, said Mr Ong.

"We intend to work with more private service providers so that more people can benefit from it," he added.

The service is strictly for people who are homebound, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on May 18.

Those who require the service can register directly with home care service providers, or call the MOH hotline at 1800 333 9999.

Nearly three-quarters of Singapore's elderly people – about 760,000 senior citizens aged 60 and above – have had at least one jab or booked a slot already, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday.

However, Mr Lee noted that about 280,000 elderly people have yet to book appointments and urged them to do so as soon as possible.

Those above 60 years old can now walk into any vaccination centre and get vaccinated on the spot, with no need to register or book an appointment in advance.

Singapore has accelerated its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, with students being the next group of people to be vaccinated,

After the students, Singapore will vaccinate the final remaining group – adults aged 39 years and younger. This is slated to begin mid-June.

