Hong Lim, Chong Boon markets and food centres to reopen after 2 weeks of closure due to COVID-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE: Two markets and food centres which were closed following the outbreak of a COVID-19 cluster linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market and Food Centre will reopen on Tuesday (Aug 3), said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Sunday.

The reopening of Hong Lim Market and Food Centre and Chong Boon Market and Food Centre comes two weeks after the announcement of their closures on Jul 16 and Jul 17 respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry of Health had said earlier that clusters are likely seeded by fishmongers who visited the Jurong Fishery Port to collect their stock and sell at the market.

The markets were closed to "break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises which has now been completed", said NEA in a Facebook post on Sunday.

According to the agency, the cleaning regime includes disinfecting surfaces with cloths and handheld misting machines, washing the floor, drains and urinals, as well as pouring disinfectant into floor traps and basins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The stallholders are currently preparing for the resumption of business operations and bringing in their goods and supplies," said NEA on Sunday.

"Similar to other markets and hawker centres, all stallholders and stall assistants are on a 14-day cycle of rostered routine testing."

When the centres reopen, patrons must use TraceTogether for SafeEntry into the premises to facilitate contact tracing efforts.

Advertisement

"This is part of enhanced safe management measures at markets and hawker centres," NEA said.

"Similar to other markets and hawker centres, all stallholders and stall assistants are on a 14-day cycle of rostered routine testing."

More centres are expected to reopen once cleaning is completed: Haig Road Market and Cooked Food Centre, Chong Pang Market and Food Centre, Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre, Whampoa Market, as well as Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village.

The public can visit the NEA website to check if a hawker centre is open.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram