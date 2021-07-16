Option to enter Singapore via familial ties lane no longer available for boyfriend, girlfriend of citizens and PRs

SINGAPORE: The option to enter Singapore via the familial ties lane is no longer available for boyfriends or girlfriends of Singapore citizens and permanent residents.



The “boyfriend/girlfriend of Singapore citizen/Singapore permanent resident” category under the familial ties lane was removed in March this year, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Jul 16).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to queries from CNA, the authority said this was done in view of the evolving border control measures, and as part of its regular reviews on the requirements and application processes for travellers seeking entry into Singapore.



The use of Singpass log-in and security screening measures were also put in place on the SafeTravel portal as part of the entry application process.



“Similar to pre COVID-19 days, foreigners are also assessed at the point of entry and dubious travellers will be refused entry even if they have prior entry approvals,” said ICA.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, ICA said it assesses applications to extend short-term visit passes on a "case-by-case basis taking into consideration extenuating reasons, such as international travel restrictions and flight availability".

Advertisement

Advertisement

ICA also takes into consideration whether the applicants have family ties in Singapore.



“We would like to remind members of the public to submit truthful and accurate information. ICA will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against those found to have made false declarations,” it added.



A screenshot of the familial ties lane application form on Jul 16, 2021. (Image: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority website)

Advertisement

FIRST DETECTED CASE IN KTV CLUSTER ENTERED SINGAPORE IN FEBRUARY



Regarding the first case linked to the growing KTV cluster in Singapore, ICA said the Vietnamese national entered Singapore in February this year via the familial ties lane.



"She was sponsored by a Singapore citizen who indicated in the application that he was her boyfriend."



The application was made through the “boyfriend/girlfriend of Singapore citizen/Singapore permanent resident” category under the familial ties lane, which was an available option then.



“This was one of the expanded categories of profile allowed for inbound air travel, and was introduced in October 2020. It was to allow Singaporeans who are in relationships with foreign partners, to be reunited after being separated for long periods due to the pandemic,” ICA said.



ICA added that it had received many appeals from Singaporeans in this regard.



The "index case" or first reported case in the KTV cluster was detected when she visited a Swab and Send Home (SASH) clinic on Jul 11 with acute respiratory infection symptoms.



She was taken to a hospital after testing positive. Authorities started epidemiological investigations and contact tracing, and discovered that the woman had frequented many KTV outlets. Some of the COVID-19 cases in the cluster lived with her in the same household.



As of Friday, a total of 120 cases have been linked to the KTV cluster, making it the largest active cluster in the country.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram