34-year-old imported COVID-19 case dies; 106 new locally transmitted infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old imported COVID-19 case died in Singapore on Sunday (Aug 1) from complications due to the disease, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

The Ukrainian man, who was not vaccinated, was a sea crew member who arrived in Singapore on board a vessel on Jul 29.

"He had developed a fever, cough and lethargy on Jul 25, and subsequently breathlessness on Jul 31," said MOH in its daily update.

He was taken from the vessel to Singapore General Hospital on Sunday and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on the same day.

The man is the youngest COVID-19 fatality in Singapore. In total, 38 people in Singapore have died from complications due to COVID-19.

106 NEW LOCALLY TRANSMITTED CASES

Singapore reported 106 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday, including 25 with no links to previous cases.

Sixty-five infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine. Another 16 cases were linked to previous infections and were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases were seven seniors above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also five imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Three infections were detected upon arrival, while two developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily number since Jul 18.

The number of local unlinked cases and linked cases. (Image: MOH)

7 CASES IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A total of 602 cases were warded in hospital. Most were well and under observation, said MOH.

There were 36 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Four among these 43 cases were fully vaccinated. Of these, three required oxygen supplementation while one required ICU care as they have underlying medical conditions.

Thirty-one people above 60 years old, of whom 28 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have fallen very ill, said MOH.

10 NEW CLUSTERS

Ten new clusters were reported on Monday, with sizes ranging from three to 17 cases. There were 93 active clusters as of Monday.

Another 24 infections were added to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market and Food Centre cluster, bringing it to 1,072 cases in total. It remains Singapore's largest active cluster.

Three markets and food centres – Chong Boon, Chong Pang and Whampoa Drive – were no longer listed as clusters linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

The list of active clusters. (Image: MOH)











62% OF POPULATION COMPLETED FULL VACCINATION REGIMEN

As of Sunday, 62 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full vaccination regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme. About 77 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.

"Full regimen refers to individuals who have received both doses of the vaccine or one dose for vaccinated recovered individuals," said MOH.

In addition, 107,730 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered as of Sunday, covering 74,935 individuals.



"There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected," said the Health Ministry.

Over the last 28 days, 61 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or passed away. Thirty-seven were unvaccinated, 20 were partially vaccinated and four were fully vaccinated, the ministry added.







SINOVAC VACCINE FOR THOSE WITH ALLERGIC REACTIONS TO MRNA

People who have suffered allergic reactions after the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine have been invited to take the Sinovac vaccine, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament on Monday.

Such individuals will receive the two Sinovac shots at clinics in public hospitals for closer monitoring, given their previous allergic reactions. They will be considered fully vaccinated after receiving the three shots, said MOH in a separate statement.

To make it more convenient for residents to get vaccinated, MOH also announced on Monday that those who choose the Moderna vaccine need not make a prior appointment. They may walk in to any of the 11 vaccination centres offering the Moderna vaccine.

LOCAL CASES TRENDS



Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 1,021 cases in the week before to 835 cases in the past week.

"We are likely to continue to see high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them to contain their spread in the community," said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 133 cases in the week before to 276 cases in the past week.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 65,213 COVID-19 cases.

