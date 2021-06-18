Indonesian man who entered Singapore illegally among new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian man who had entered Singapore without valid documentation was among the new imported COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday (Jun 17), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The 26-year-old man, known as Case 64265, was arrested by Police Coast Guard officers after entering Singapore waters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was among the seven imported COVID-19 infections reported on Thursday.

The man was tested for COVID-19 and isolated until he was taken to the hospital. His test result came back positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, MOH said.

He was asymptomatic, the ministry added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA has asked MOH and the Singapore Police Force for more information.

Singapore reported a total of 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 20 of which were in the community.

Of these, 14 had been linked to previous cases and already placed in quarantine, and six were detected through surveillance.

As of Thursday, the country has reported a total of 62,366 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities from the disease.

Advertisement











Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram