COVID-19: More than 3.6 million 'improved' reusable masks collected

SINGAPORE: More than 3.6 million "improved" reusable masks have been collected by Singapore residents, with the collection exercise set to end this Sunday (Jun 14).

The People’s Association (PA) said in a media release on Friday that about 30 per cent of the masks were collected from 24-hour vending machines, while the rest were picked up from collection counters at community clubs (CCs) and residents’ committee (RC) centres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Those who require the reusable masks but have yet to collect them should do so by Sunday, Jun 14, 2020, 6pm, using the 24-hour vending machines," PA said.



Residents with a valid identification card can collect one mask each, with two sizes - adult and children - available. They can also check on the availability of masks in the vending machines from the MaskGoWhere website.

Anyone who needs assistance may approach the collection counters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As more people return to their workplaces or take part in social activities, the risk of community transmission increase. As such, as a form of protection, everyone must continue to wear their masks outside their homes,” said the association.



The new improved masks have at least three layers of material and boast a filtration efficiency of at least 95 per cent even after 30 washes, the PA said last month ahead of the collection exercise, which launched on May 26.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram