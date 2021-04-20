Singapore tightens COVID-19 rules for travellers from India, eases measures for those travelling from Hong Kong

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 border measures will be tightened for travellers from India, who will have to serve an additional seven days stay-home notice at their residence following their 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Apr 20).

This follows a surge of COVID-19 infections in India in recent days.

The stay-home notice period for travellers from Hong Kong will be reduced from 14 days to seven days, and can be served at their place of residence "if suitable", said MOH in a press release.

These changes will be in force from Thursday at 11.59pm.

“Given the worsening situation in India, and emergence of new virus variants, we will tighten border measures for travellers from India by reducing entry approvals for non-Singapore citizens or permanent residents, and subjecting all travellers arriving from India to an additional seven-day stay home notice at their place of residence, following their 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated stay-home notice facilities from ​​​​​​​Apr 22, 2021, 11.59pm,” said MOH.

MOH added that they will be tested after their 14-day stay-home notice period, as per current requirements, and again after the seven-day stay-home notice period.

"Travellers who have yet to complete their 14-day stay-home notice by Apr 22, 2021, 11.59pm, will also be subjected to the additional seven-day stay-home period," said MOH.

"Migrant workers arriving from India in the construction, marine and process sectors will continue to be subjected to a 21-day stay-home notice. These measures will minimise importation risks and protect public health."

MEASURES EASED FOR TRAVELLERS FROM HONG KONG

MOH is easing measures for travellers arriving from Hong Kong following an improvement of the COVID-19 situation in the city.

This will apply to travellers who have remained in Hong Kong in the last 14 consecutive days and who enter Singapore from Apr 22, 2021, 11.59pm.

"Given the improved local situation in Hong Kong, travellers arriving from Hong Kong from Apr 22, 2021, 11.59pm will undergo a reduced seven-day stay-home notice period, which can be served at their place of residence if suitable," said MOH.

"They will be subjected to an on-arrival COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and another PCR test before the end of their seven-day stay-home notice."

At the same time, Singapore authorities will also begin allowing long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to the UK and South Africa.

"The multi-ministry taskforce regularly reviews Singapore’s border measures to manage the risk of importation from travellers and onward local transmission, taking into account the current situation in their source countries or regions," said MOH.

INDIA RECORDS WORST DAILY DEATH TOLL

India, the country currently being hit hardest by the pandemic, on Tuesday reported its worst daily death toll, with large parts of the country now under lockdown amid a fast-rising second wave of infections.

The health ministry said 1,761 people had died in the past day, bringing India's toll to 180,530, still well below the 567,538 deaths reported in the United States, though experts believe India's actual deaths are far more than the official count.

The world's second most populous country is grappling with its biggest public health emergency after it lowered its guard when coronavirus infections fell to a multi-month low in February, health experts and officials say.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Protection has said all travel should be avoided to India, while Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled an official trip to New Delhi that had been scheduled for next week, and his government said it will add India to its travel "red list".

Hong Kong also suspended flights from India from Tuesday, the same day that the city reported that at least 53 passengers on a flight from New Delhi tested positive for COVID-19.

Singapore's health ministry on Tuesday said it will continue to adjust border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community as the global situation evolves.

"The Ministry of Health will also continue to review the data and evidence on any new viral strains and update the measures accordingly," it added.

