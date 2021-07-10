Tightened COVID-19 border measures for travellers, transfers from Indonesia: MOH

SINGAPORE: Singapore will reduce entry approvals for travellers from Indonesia who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents with immediate effect, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Jul 10).



"Entry approvals may be considered where additional safe management measures are taken," added MOH.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The tightened border measures for travellers from Indonesia comes amid the worsening COVID-19 situation there, said the Health Ministry.



MOH also said that all travellers with a travel history to Indonesia within the past 21 days will not be allowed to transit through Singapore with effect from 11.59pm on Jul 12.



UPDATED PRE-DEPARTURE TESTING REQUIREMENTS

With effect from 11.59pm on Jul 12, MOH said that all travellers entering Singapore with recent travel history to Indonesia within the last 21 days will need to present a valid negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result taken within 48 hours before departure for Singapore.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, such travellers will need to present a valid negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before departure.



Travellers who arrive in Singapore without a valid negative PCR test result may be denied entry.



Permanent residents and long-term pass holders who fail to comply with the new requirements may have their permit or pass cancelled, added MOH.



Advertisement

MOH said that all travellers will continue to be subjected to a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities as well as an on-arrival PCR test and a subsequent test on day 14 of arrival.



To expedite the COVID-19 PCR test at the checkpoints, MOH said travellers are strongly encouraged to register and pre-pay for their tests prior to arriving at Changi Airport or the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

Travellers must also undergo an on-arrival antigen rapid test (ART) and self-administered ART test on days 3, 7 and 11 of their arrival.



“As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community,” said MOH.



Any changes to border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website.

MOH advised travellers to visit the website to check for the most updated border measures before entering Singapore and be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram