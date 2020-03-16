INSEAD dean tests positive for COVID-19, close colleagues put on leave of absence

SINGAPORE: The dean of graduate business school INSEAD tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday (Mar 15), it said in a statement.

INSEAD said that Ilian Mihov was currently warded in isolation at a hospital in Singapore.

"In full compliance with established contact tracing procedures, all those who have been in close contact with Mr Mihov have been put on a mandatory leave of absence."

On Sunday, Singapore announced there were 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country - the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in the country to date. Of these, nine were imported cases.

According to INSEAD, Mr Mihov was last present at the Asia campus in one-north on Mar 9 before travelling back to France, and was at its Europe campus in Fontainbleau until Mar 12. He travelled back to Singapore on Mar 13, it added.

On Mar 14, Mr Mihov began experiencing mild symptoms and immediately went for testing at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

“As Mr Mihov had last been on the Asia campus on Mar 9, the facility will remain open as per the school’s business continuity plan,” said INSEAD.

“However, no teaching will be taking place. His close colleagues based on the Asia Campus have been instructed to go on a mandatory leave of absence for 14 days and to monitor their temperatures and health carefully in full compliance with local regulations.”

The business school also said that areas Mr Mihov worked at prior to his diagnosis have been “thoroughly disinfected”.

This includes his office, the wider dean’s office and common areas, meeting rooms, pantry and toilets. All surfaces in high traffic areas such as lifts, handrails, door handles, desk and cupboard surfaces and bathroom surfaces were also disinfected.

“Other areas he visited such as the INSEAD restaurant and coffee bar have also undergone thorough cleaning and disinfection," it added.

The business school also said it was taking various measures at its campuses around the world, adding that many staff were teleworking with only essential staff remaining on site.

“Mandatory temperature checks and split team working arrangements are already in place on our Asia campus and at the INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation to minimise the risk of transmission and will continue until further notice,” said INSEAD.

“Cross-campus travel has been suspended and travel for all INSEAD employees is cancelled until the end of April. Non-essential personal travel is also discouraged.”

All INSEAD events have been cancelled until end of May.

Founded in France in 1957, INSEAD opened its Asia campus in Singapore in 1999, making it the first business school to have two fully fledged campuses in Europe and Asia with permanent faculty.

According to its website, it has nearly 60,000 alumni comprising 166 nationalities in 175 countries.

Its MBA programme was ranked 1st in the world in 2016 and 2017 in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking, and 2nd in the 2018 ranking.



In 2019, was ranked by CEO Magazine as the world's best business school.



