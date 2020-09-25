ION Orchard, Lucky Plaza and Paragon visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Three malls along Orchard Road were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Sep 25).

ION Orchard and MUJI at Paragon were visited by community cases on Sep 18 and Sep 19, respectively.

Lucky Plaza was listed three times on separate days.



The new locations are as follows:

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.



The health ministry said individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile, or at the SafeEntry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," added MOH.



Singapore reported 11 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday, with two imported infections and none in the community. It is the fourth day this week that no new community cases were reported.

