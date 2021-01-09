29 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 29 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jan 9), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All were imported infections, and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no new locally transmitted cases in the community, said the ministry.



More details would be released on Saturday night, said MOH.







MAN TESTED 'PRELIMINARY POSITIVE' FOR NEW B117 STRAIN

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOH reported on Friday that a 20-year-old Singaporean man who works at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport had tested "preliminarily positive" for the new B117 strain.



He is the second reported local COVID-19 case who has tested preliminarily positive for the new strain. The 20-year-old is also the third person working at the Azur restaurant in the hotel who tested positive for the coronavirus.



The man, Case 59084, delivered pre-packed meals to air crew members and hotel guests - the same duties that the other two cases linked to the restaurant carried out. He did not interact with diners at the restaurant.

Advertisement

He was also identified as a close contact of Case 59028, a 24-year-old man from South Korea who was the first local case reported to have tested preliminarily positive for the B117 strain.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,865 COVID-19 cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram