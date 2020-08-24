JEM shopping mall, 2 Jurong markets added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: JEM shopping mall and two markets in Jurong were added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Aug 22).

JEM was visited on Aug 12 between 4.55pm and 5.35pm. Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre as well as Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre were also added to the list.

The new locations are as follows:

(Table: MOH)

MOH said that people who were identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by the ministry.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, MOH added.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

The ministry said there is no need for people to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including one in the community and seven imported cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 56,404.



The sole community cases reported on Monday was a 65-year-old Singaporean woman, who was a contact of a previous case. She was placed in quarantine and tested during the isolation period to determine her status.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks.

"We will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through our surveillance programme," said the health ministry.



