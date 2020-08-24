322 people test negative for COVID-19 after visiting KTV lounge at HomeTeamNS Khatib on same days as confirmed cases

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has completed its screening and testing of all individuals who visited Jewel Music Box KTV lounge at HomeTeamNS Khatib on the same days as three COVID-19 cases.

A total of 322 individuals were tested and all their results came back negative, MOH said on Monday (Aug 24). The confirmed cases visited the Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on Aug 1 and Aug 2.



"The KTV was not operational during the visits and there were no singing activities held," MOH said.

"This is a precautionary measure following the detection of three cases who had visited the KTV during the affected dates, even though the risk of infection for visitors is assessed to be low."



In a media statement on Aug 21, HomeTeamNS said the doors of the KTV outlet were not closed because of "ongoing minor works", which "inadvertently allowed passers-by to enter to view the interior layout".

The KTV is located at the HomeTeamNS Khatib clubhouse. The clubhouse began operations on Aug 1 with 60 per cent of its facilities and outlets open, said HomeTeamNS.



"Neither HomeTeamNS nor Jewel Music Box KTV made any arrangements nor extended any invitations to visitors at the clubhouse to view the KTV’s premises on Aug 1 and Aug 2," added HomeTeam NS in the statement on Aug 21, which the association said was issued as a "clarification" about the circumstances surrounding the three COVID-19 cases.



The clarification was issued after HomeTeamNS said on Aug 16 that the KTV outlet was not opened for business when it allowed people to view the premises.

"Visitors have only been allowed to take a quick walk around the premises to view the layout," it said on Aug 16.



The three people who tested positive for COVID-19 - cases 55169, 55469 and 55712 - had "toured" the KTV outlet on Aug 1 and 2, according to the Aug 16 statement.



In response to queries from CNA, HomeTeamNS said on Aug 20 it will be guided by the Government’s decision on when KTV lounges will be allowed to operate.

Under current COVID-19 regulations, entertainment venues such as karaoke outlets, bars and nightclubs cannot operate during Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening, which began on Jun 19.



Singapore on Monday reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, including one in the community and seven imported cases.

Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre, JEM and Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre were added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.



