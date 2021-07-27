136 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 4 new clusters including at Westlite Juniper Dormitory

A cluster of four cases linked to a cleaner at Punggol Primary School is also among the new clusters reported on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 136 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Jul 27), including 36 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and two to the cluster in KTV lounges.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 902 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster, which remains the largest active cluster in the country.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the new cases, 59 were linked to previous cases and have already been placed in quarantine. Twenty-two were detected through surveillance testing.

The remaining 55 infections were currently not linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Three of the new cases are people above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness, MOH added.

There were also three imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Two of these infections were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In total, Singapore reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.



4 NEW CLUSTERS



Four new clusters have been identified.

Among them is a cluster of nine cases at Westlite Juniper Dormitory. Eight of these cases, who are dormitory residents, were linked to the cluster on Tuesday.

Advertisement

This is the first active dormitory cluster in Singapore since the cluster at Harvest @ Woodlands dormitory closed on Jun 24.

There is also a cluster of four cases linked to a cleaner at Punggol Primary School.

Punggol Primary School. (Photo: Google Street View)

There are currently a total of 39 active clusters in Singapore, ranging between three and 902 infections.

Six more cases have been linked to the cluster at Samy's Curry Restaurant, which now has a total of 28 infections.

The cluster at Marina Bay Sands Casino has also grown to 40 cases after six more infections were linked to it.



ART SELF-TEST KITS

MOH said it is working with the People’s Association to distribute antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits to individuals who had visited selected markets and food centres in the last 14 days. Those who live near these venues also qualify for the self-test kits.

The latest ART self-test kit collection will run from Jul 28 to Jul 29 at Residents’ Committee Centres near Teban Gardens Market & Food Centre and 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market.

MOH said those eligible for the kits are “strongly encouraged” to collect them and perform self-testing. More information on the collection is available online.



13 SENIORS HAVE FALLEN VERY ILL

There are currently 545 cases warded in hospital, with most well and under observation.

There are now 21 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and two in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

MOH said one among these 23 cases is fully vaccinated, but requires oxygen supplementation as she has underlying medical conditions.

Thirteen seniors above 60 years, of whom 12 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have fallen very ill.



"There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected. Over the last 28 days, 27 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or passed away. Fourteen are unvaccinated,12 are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated," said MOH.



In a separate statement, the Health Ministry said it concluded COVID-19 testing for residents, visitors and those who have interacted with residents at Blocks 842, 844, 846 and 848 Sims Avenue on Jul 24.

The tests also included owners and staff members of commercial units working there.

All 1,126 individuals were found to be negative for COVID-19 infection, said MOH.











COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS TO BE REVIEWED NEXT MONTH

Singapore will review some COVID-19 restrictions early next month, but any easing of measures will only be for vaccinated people, said co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong on Monday.



“So if the clusters are under control, and hospitalisation rates remain low, we will be able to ease some of the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures,” he said.

“But the easing will be differentiated and extended to only vaccinated persons, because they are much better protected against the effects of the virus.”



By early August, two-thirds of the population and three-quarters of those aged 70 and above would have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.



As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 64,453 COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities from the disease.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram