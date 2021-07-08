3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Jul 8), including two with no links to previous cases.

The sole infection linked to previous cases was detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also 13 imported cases, all of which were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Twelve were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during their isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

MOH said it will provide an update on Thursday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.







EASING OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

Singapore will ease its COVID-19 restrictions from next Monday amid a decline in community infections.

Dining out will be allowed for groups of up to five, indoor mask-off sports and exercise can resume and wedding receptions can be held with no more than 250 people if pre-event testing is in place.



Social gatherings at the workplace can also resume, although working from home should remain as the default arrangement, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

MOH also said it is considering allowing people who have been fully vaccinated to gather in groups of up to eight.

This and other differentiated measures for those who are fully vaccinated may come into place when 50 per cent of Singapore's population is fully vaccinated – which is expected to happen around end-July.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,668 COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities from the disease.

