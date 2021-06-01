15 new COVID-19 community infections in Singapore, including 7 unlinked cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15 new COVID-19 infections in the community as of noon on Tuesday (Jun 1), including seven with no links to previous cases.

Eight were linked to previous cases, with six already on quarantine and two detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

There were also three imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Two are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.

Mandatory COVID-19 tests began for residents of three housing blocks in Yishun and Hougang on Tuesday.

Residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72 were being tested after MOH said on Monday that there was "likely COVID-19 transmission" in the block.

Residents of Blocks 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8 were also set to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 tests, after traces of the virus were found in wastewater samples taken from those blocks. MOH said no confirmed cases had yet to be identified in the blocks.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,069 COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities.

