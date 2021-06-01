15 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore; all Hua Zai food stalls to shut amid 'likely ongoing transmission' among workers

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15 new COVID-19 infections in the community as of noon on Tuesday (Jun 1), including seven with no links to previous cases.

Eight were linked to previous cases, with six already on quarantine and two detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also three imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Two are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

CLOSURE OF HUA ZAI OUTLETS

MOH said it is investigating cases of COVID-19 infection among individuals who work at Hua Zai outlets as epidemiological investigations have found that there is "likely ongoing transmission".

The Hua Zai outlet in NTUC Foodfare (308 Anchorvale Road) has been closed since May 30, following the detection of cases linked to the coffee shop.

To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, MOH said all 26 Hua Zai outlets will be closed to the public for two weeks from Jun 1. They will reopen on Jun 15.

7 UNLINKED CASES

A 37-year-old Singaporean who is a resident at MINDSville@Napiri is among the seven unlinked cases.

The woman developed a runny nose and cough on May 29 and subsequently a fever on May 30. She was taken to a polyclinic the next day, where she underwent both an antigen rapid test (ART) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Both tests came back positive for COVID-19 infection on May 31 and her serology test result is pending.

The other cases include a 46-year-old Singaporean who works as a front desk staff member at Hotel Boss and a 29-year-old Malaysian who works as a car park roving officer at TOP Parking. Both had developed symptoms such as fever and body aches prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

There is also a 26-year-old Malaysian who works as a delivery rider for Pizza Hut (Hougang Green) and a 72-year-old Singaporean who is employed by SMN Elite Security as a security guard at Shriro House (11 Chang Charn Road).

The remaining two cases are a 56-year-old Singaporean homemaker and a 82-year-old Singaporean retiree.

All of the other unlinked cases experienced symptoms such as fever, body aches, shortness of breath or loss of taste prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

HONG YE GROUP CLEANERS CLUSTER GROWS FURTHER

A 17-year-old Singaporean who works at Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital has been linked to the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster, which now has a total of 22 infections.

The teenager, known was Case 63929, last went to work on May 28. She is a close contact of a previously confirmed case, an 18-year-old Singaporean who is a full-time National Serviceman at the Civil Defence Academy.

Case 63929 developed a fever and sore throat on May 30 but did not seek medical treatment until May 31 when she visited a clinic and was tested for COVID-19. Her test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection on the same day and her serology test result is pending.











Mandatory COVID-19 tests began for residents of three housing blocks in Yishun and Hougang on Tuesday.

Residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72 were being tested after MOH said on Monday that there was "likely COVID-19 transmission" in the block.

Residents of Blocks 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8 were also set to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 tests, after traces of the virus were found in wastewater samples taken from those blocks. MOH said no confirmed cases had yet to be identified in the blocks.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,069 COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities.

