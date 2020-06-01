Singapore confirms 408 new COVID-19 cases, no new community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 408 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jun 1), with no new case in the community.



It is the first time in more than three months that no new community case has been reported in the Ministry of Health's (MOH) daily updates.



All of Monday's cases are work pass holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said in its preliminary press release. The new infections bring the national total to 35,292.

On May 28, the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded no new case among Singaporeans or permanent residents for the first time since Feb 23.

There was one community case reported on May 28 - a work pass holder from China who worked as a pre-school staff member. Since then, there have been community cases every day, until Monday.



Further details will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.



Parkway Parade was on Sunday added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

The list also includes two Don Don Donki outlets and NTUC FairPrice outlets at Jurong Point, Taman Jurong Shopping Centre, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Hillion Mall and Junction 8.

Singapore's "circuit breaker" period ends on Monday, with measures to be progressively lifted in three phases starting the next day.

Under Phase 1, businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks will be allowed to resume, subject to safe distancing requirements.

Phase 2 could start by the end of June if the number of COVID-19 transmissions in the community remains low and stable, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.

