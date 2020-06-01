Singapore confirms 408 new COVID-19 cases, no new community infections

SINGAPORE: The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore crossed the 35,000 mark on Monday (Jun 1) with 408 new infections confirmed as of noon.

The new cases bring the national total to 35,292.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All the new infections are work pass holders residing in foreign worker dormitories and based on investigations, there are no cases in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Further details will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parkway Parade was on Sunday added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

The list also includes two Don Don Donki outlets and NTUC FairPrice outlets at Jurong Point, Taman Jurong Shopping Centre, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Hillion Mall and Junction 8.

Singapore's "circuit breaker" period ends on Monday, with measures to be progressively lifted in three phases starting the next day.

Under Phase 1, businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks will be allowed to resume, subject to safe distancing requirements.

Phase 2 could start by the end of June if the number of COVID-19 transmissions in the community remains low and stable, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram