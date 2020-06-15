Singapore reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 214 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Jun 15), including three cases in the community.

This brings the national tally to 40,818.

All three new community cases are work pass holders, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.



The vast majority of the new infections are work permit holders living in dormitories.

Further details will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.

Singapore on Sunday reported its first imported case in more than a month.

The Bangladeshi national arrived in Singapore on Jun 10 to seek medical treatment that was not related to COVID-19.

"His health declaration submitted before immigration clearance indicated he did not have any COVID-19 symptoms, and had not been diagnosed or suspected to have COVID-19 infection," said MOH.



He was tested for COVID-19 after arrival in Singapore and his results came back positive on Jun 13.

The man had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and could only leave his designated place of residence for medical consultation and follow-up, MOH said in response to media queries.

