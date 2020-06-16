Singapore reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 151 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jun 16), taking the national total to 40,969.

The new infections include two work pass holders in the community while the vast majority of the cases are work permit holders living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

More details will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.







Singapore will begin the second phase of its reopening on Friday.

Small gatherings of up to five people will be allowed to resume, along with dining in at food and beverage outlets. Retail businesses may also reopen their physical outlets.

Beaches, parks and sports facilities will also be allowed to reopen.



However activities that involve large numbers of people who are likely to come into close contact for prolonged periods of time “will take more time” to resume, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong on Monday.



These include religious services, large cultural venues such as museums and libraries, large-scale events such as concerts and exhibitions, as well as entertainment venues such as bars, nightclubs, karaoke outlets, cinemas and theatres.

