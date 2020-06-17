Singapore reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, including 5 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 247 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Jun 17), including five infections in the community.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 41,216.

The community cases include two Singaporeans or permanent residents and three work pass holders.



The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

More details will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.

The Ministry of Manpower on Tuesday said 42 more worker dormitories have been cleared of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 132. As of Monday, there are 75,000 migrant workers staying in cleared premises.

Small gatherings of up to five people and dining in at food and beverage outlets will be allowed to resume from Friday, as part of Singapore's second phase of its reopening amid the COVID-19 situation.

Buffets and communal amenities such as drinks dispensers are still prohibited, but diners may share food with serving utensils. Takeaways and home deliveries are still encouraged to minimise crowds.

Automated hand sanitiser dispensers will also be installed at all 114 hawker centres and markets managed by the National Environment Agency.



Patrons are advised to continue to wear their face masks except when drinking or eating, as well as to check in and out with the SafeEntry QR code during every visit.

