257 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 257 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Jun 18), including four in the community, bringing the national total to 41,473.

The cases in the community comprise one Singapore permanent resident and three work pass holders.

The remaining 253 cases are work permit holders in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

More details will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.

Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening will begin on Friday. Dining in at food and beverage outlets will be allowed and massage parlours and spas may resume services but with added precautions.

All sports and physical activities may also resume under specific conditions.

Playgrounds and beaches will reopen while libraries, museums, barbecue pits and camping sites will remain closed at the start of Phase 2 and "progressively open later".



All indoor and outdoor performance venues, such as theatres, performance halls and blackboxes, will also remain closed - except for workplace activities and training or workshops, subject to safe management measures.



A list of public facilities and services that will reopen in Phase 2 can be found here.



