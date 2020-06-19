Singapore reports 142 new COVID-19 cases, including prison inmate on social visit pass

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 142 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Jun 19), bringing the national tally to 41,615.



The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there was one case in the community - a prison inmate on a social visit pass who arrived in Singapore before the implementation of border measures.

"He had been segregated from the general inmate population since his admission to Changi Prison Complex on Jun 6, and was tested positive for COVID-19," MOH added.



MOH said in its preliminary daily update that the vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders from dormitories.

Further details will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.

Retail outlets across Singapore welcomed shoppers on Friday as Phase 2 of the post-"circuit breaker" reopening began. Food and beverage outlets also resumed dine-in services with patrons allowed to eat in groups of up to five people.

Shops predominantly selling beverages, including bubble tea outlets, were also back in business.



CNA observed many utilising sports facilities as well as gathering in small groups at public spaces which were previous cordoned off.



Playgrounds and beaches also reopened, while libraries, museums, barbecue pits and camping sites will remain closed at the start of Phase 2 and progressively open later.



