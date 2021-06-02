24 new community COVID-19 infections in Singapore; cases detected among visitors of shops at 455 Sengkang West Avenue

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 24 new COVID-19 infections in the community as of noon on Wednesday (Jun 2), including five with no links to previous cases.

Nineteen were linked to previous cases, with 17 already on quarantine and two detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also seven imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Six are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

TESTING FOR VISITORS TO 455 SENGKANG WEST AVENUE

MOH said it is investigating cases of COVID-19 infection among individuals who visited shops at 455 Sengkang West Avenue.

To "pre-emptively mitigate" any potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission, MOH said it will offer free COVID-19 testing for members of the public who had visited these shops from May 12 to May 30.

These visitors are also advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, and are encouraged to visit a regional screening centre or Swab and Send Home (SASH) Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a free COVID-19 test.

MINDSVILLE@NAPIRI CLUSTER

A total of 27 people at MINDSville@Napiri Adult Disability Home have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Wednesday.

This includes Case 63924 who was listed in the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s update on Tuesday.

MOH listed four of the new cases in the cluster in its update on Wednesday. The remaining 22 cases will be included in Thursday’s case count following verification of the test results.

CASES FROM HOUGANG, YISHUN AMONG UNLINKED INFECTIONS

Two unlinked cases reported on Wednesday were detected during the testing of residents at HDB blocks in Hougang and Yishun.

They include a 43-year-old Singaporean who works in an administrative role at Changi Prison Complex, and had last gone to work on Mar 2.

The woman, who is fully vaccinated, developed a cough on May 29 but did not seek medical attention. She was detected when she was tested for COVID-19 on Jun 1 as part of the health ministry’s special testing operations for residents of Hougang Avenue 8.

She developed a sore throat, blocked nose and loss of taste the next day, and her test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection the same day. Her serology test result is pending.

There is also an 80-year-old Singaporean who is a retiree. The woman, who is also fully vaccinated, is asymptomatic and was detected when she was tested for COVID-19 on Jun 1 as part of special testing operations for residents of Yishun Street 72.

Her test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection on the same day. Her serology test result is negative for the N antigen, which suggests the presence of early infection.

The other unlinked cases include a 22-year-old Myanmar national who works as a healthcare assistant at Grace Lodge nursing home and a 36-year-old Vietnam national who is a homemaker.

The remaining unlinked case is a 61-year-old Singaporean who works at Singapore Pools at NTUC FairPrice along Clementi Avenue 3. The woman had last gone to work on May 26 and received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on May 30.

The woman developed body aches on the same day she took her vaccine, and subsequently a fever and sore throat on Jun 1. She sought medical treatment at a clinic on the same day, where she underwent an antigen rapid test (ART). She was immediately isolated when her ART result came back positive, and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was administered.

Her PCR test result also came back positive for COVID-19 infection on Jun 1 while her serology test result is pending.

CHANGI PRISON COMPLEX CLUSTER

One more case has been linked to the Changi Prison Complex Cluster, bringing the total number of infections to 15.

The 46-year-old Singaporean inmate had already been quarantined after being identified as a close contact of a previously confirmed case, a 39-year-old Chinese national who is employed by SATS Food Services as a cook at Changi Prison Complex.

MOH said the man was tested regularly for COVID-19 during quarantine – the last test being on May 29 – and all his test results were negative.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when he was tested for COVID-19 again on May 31 and his test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection. He has tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant, and is pending further confirmatory tests. His serology test result is also pending.











Singaporeans and permanent residents travelling to Singapore are now required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before their departure, MOH announced last week.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore told CNA that airlines will be responsible for checking that all passengers have a valid certificate with a negative test result before allowing them to board a flight to Singapore.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,100 COVID-19 cases.

