Singapore reports 544 new cases of COVID-19, including 4 community cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 544 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jun 2), bringing the nation's total to 35,836.



There are four cases in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update. Of these, one is a Singaporean or permanent resident while three are work pass holders.



Further details will be shared later in the day, the ministry added.

This is the first day after the end of the "circuit breaker" period. Businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks were allowed to reopen, and some students were back at school.













Full hairdressing services, motor vehicle servicing, aircon servicing, printing, basic pet services and school bookshops have also been allowed to resume as part of Phase 1 of reopening after the circuit breaker.

Pre-schools and early intervention centres reopened for children in Kindergarten 1 and 2, with children in nursery level, infant care and playgroup to follow next week.



Some places of worship were also allowed to resume services such as marriage solemnisations and funerals, subject to a cap of 10 attendees.

Private worship at mosques will also be allowed in limited prayer spaces, which can accommodate up to five individuals, or up to five households with a maximum of five individuals per household.

Households may now visit parents or grandparents, subject to a limit of two people and one visit per day. Parents may also drop off children for childcare, subject to the same limit.

