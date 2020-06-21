Singapore reports 262 new COVID-19 cases; NTU student among the 10 community cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed 262 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Jun 21), including 10 cases in the community.

The 10 cases involve two Singaporeans, one permanent resident, three work pass holders and four work permit holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A 22-year-old student at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was among the Singaporean cases.

His infection was detected as part of MOH's "proactive screening" of students who were diagnosed with acute respiratory infection, and he has not been to the university since early April, said the ministry.

The other Singaporean case is a 58-year-old man who was tested as part of "proactive surveillance" of people working or living at dormitories even though they are asymptomatic.

He is linked to the Blue Stars Dormitory cluster in the Jurong area. The cluster has 213 confirmed cases.

Three of the new cases, all Indian nationals, were tested as they work in essential services.

Migrant workers living in dormitories still make up the majority of Singapore's daily COVID-19 infections, with 252 new cases on Sunday.



MOH also announced a new dormitory cluster, located at 242 Woodlands Industrial Park E5.

Further details can be found in the ministry's daily situation report. A summary of cases in the community is also available online.







Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 42,095.

A total of 718 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged. In all, 34,942 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, said MOH.



There are 179 cases still in hospital. Most of them are stable and improving, while one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 6,948 patients have been isolated and are being cared for in community facilities. These are cases who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Singapore on Friday entered Phase 2 of its post-"circuit breaker" reopening, with shops and food and beverage outlets welcoming customers, while playgrounds and beaches also reopened.

Over the weekend, long queues were seen at the entrances of malls while many restaurants were also full, with diners eager to eat out for the first time in more than two months.



The majority of businesses and individuals were cooperating with measures to resume activities safely, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Saturday - but a few were acting "very irresponsibly".

Several people were fined for violating safe distancing rules, while British Indian Curry Hut restaurant was ordered to close after it failed to ensure safe management practices were adhered to.

