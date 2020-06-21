Singapore reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, including 9 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed 262 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Jun 21), bringing the country's total to 42,095.

Nine are community cases, comprising three Singaporeans or permanent residents and six work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The vast majority of Sunday's new cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories, said MOH.

More information on the cases will be announced on Sunday night, the ministry said.













Singapore on Friday entered Phase 2 of its post-"circuit breaker" reopening, with shops and food and beverage outlets welcoming customers, while playgrounds and beaches also reopened.

Over the weekend, long queues were seen at the entrances of malls while many restaurants were also full, with diners eager to eat out for the first time in more than two months.

The majority of businesses and individuals were cooperating with measures to resume activities safely, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Saturday - but a few were acting "very irresponsibly".

Several people were fined for violating safe distancing rules, while British Indian Curry Hut restaurant was ordered to close after it failed to ensure safe management practices were adhered to.

