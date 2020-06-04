Singapore reports 517 new COVID-19 cases, including 15 asymptomatic cases in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 517 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Jun 4), including 15 community cases that are all asymptomatic.

Two of these cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents while 13 are work pass holders.



"All 15 cases were close contacts of earlier confirmed cases, and have already been placed on quarantine. They are all asymptomatic, but we had swabbed them to confirm and verify their status," said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



The new infections take the total number of cases reported in Singapore to 36,922.

The majority of the cases reported on Thursday are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said.

Further details will be announced later in the day, it added.



Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in Parliament on Thursday that Singapore faces a “real risk” of a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases or clusters if it resumes too many activities too quickly.



Should that happen, Singapore will have to reimpose strict measures and slow down the pace of opening, he cautioned.

As restrictions are eased and more activities resume, it becomes even "more critical" that people exercise strong social responsibility to ensure that community transmission remains low, said Mr Gan.



Singapore entered its first phase of reopening on Tuesday, with certain businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks resuming operations.

Phase 2 could start before the end of June if the number of COVID-19 transmissions in the community remains low and stable, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong last week.

