463 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 18 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 463 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Jun 12), including 18 cases in the community.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 39,850.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the cases in the community, eight are Singaporeans or permanent residents and 10 are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary release.



Of these, five were close contacts of earlier cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

MOH said based on preliminary investigations, another five cases were picked up from its active surveillance and screening of workers in essential services and persons working at dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other eight cases.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining new cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.



Further details will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.













MOH on Thursday said a man who died earlier this week from heart disease had COVID-19.

The man is the eighth person who had COVID-19 and died but was not added to the official toll because the death was not caused by the coronavirus.



In all, seven deaths have been attributed to heart- or blood-related issues. The eighth, a migrant worker with COVID-19, died from multiple injuries after he was found at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram