129 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 50 unlinked infections; 10 new clusters

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 129 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Jul 29), including 50 infections with no links to previous cases.

Sixty-eight were linked to previous cases and had already been placed in quarantine. Another 11 linked cases were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Advertisement

Advertisement

Thirty cases were linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and two to the cluster in KTV lounges.

As of Thursday, the Jurong Fishery Port cluster has grown to 969 cases and remains the largest active cluster in the country.

Among the new cases, four are people above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also four imported cases. Three were detected upon arrival, while one developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 133 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

THREE IN CRITICAL CONDITION IN ICU

Advertisement

There were 30 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, with another three in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

One among the 33 cases was fully vaccinated, but requires ICU care as she has underlying medical conditions, said MOH.

Twenty-four people above 60 years old, of whom 23 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have fallen very ill.



10 NEW CLUSTERS

There were 10 new clusters identified on Thursday, while one cluster was closed, taking the total number of active clusters to 53. The clusters range between three and 969 infections.



Among the new clusters is a cluster of 3 cases linked to Seng Leong Steel (Ent), a manufacturing firm located at Bukit Batok Industrial Park.

The cluster linked to a cleaner at Punggol Primary School has grown to 12 cases, up from 7 infections on Wednesday.

COVID-19 SELF-TEST KITS FOR REDHILL MARKET, MAYFLOWER MARKET & FOOD CENTRE VISITORS

MOH, together with the People's Association, will distribute antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits to those who have visited Mayflower Market & Food Centre and Redhill Market in the last 14 days. The test kits can be collected from Friday to Saturday at the Residents' Committee Centres near those markets.

The testing is part of MOH's investigations into cases of COVID-19 infection involving markets and food centres which are likely seeded by fishmongers who visited Jurong Fishery Port.



572 CASES IN HOSPITAL

The overall number of new cases in the community decreased from 884 cases in the week before to 881 cases in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community increased from 64 cases in the week before to 238 cases in the past week.

“We are likely to continue to see high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them to contain their spread in the community,” said MOH.



The ministry also said that 572 cases are currently warded in hospital, with most well and under observation.

“There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected. Over the last 28 days, 39 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or passed away,” said MOH.



"Twenty-three are unvaccinated, 15 are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated."



















COVID-19 TESTS FOR PUNGGOL PRIMARY STUDENTS, STAFF

Mandatory swab tests will be carried out for students and staff of Punggol Primary School after several COVID-19 cases were detected.

The school will be cleaned and disinfected and all students placed on home-based learning until Aug 6, said the Ministry of Education.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 64,722 COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities from the disease.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram