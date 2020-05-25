Jurong Point's NTUC FairPrice and Japanese food street listed as public places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: The NTUC FairPrice supermarket at Jurong Point and a Japanese "food street" at the same mall have been named as places visited by COVID-19 cases for more than 30 minutes.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) released this list for the first time on Monday (May 25), providing information on the place, date and time of visit by community cases during their infectious period.

Details are stated in the table below:



"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

The list will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis, which covers one incubation period, said MOH.



It added that the places exclude the cases' residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport. Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

"As epidemiological investigations progress, the list will be updated accordingly," the ministry added.

Singapore reported 344 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday, including three pre-school staff members.



This brings the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 31,960.



