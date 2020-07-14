Jurong West Secondary student incorrectly diagnosed with COVID-19, TTSH apologises for 'human error'

SINGAPORE: A student from Jurong West Secondary School was incorrectly diagnosed with COVID-19, after Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) mislabelled testing samples.

"The original test was undertaken by our laboratory. Subsequently, the student was admitted to NUH and re-tested twice and found to be negative on both occasions. Our laboratory repeated a PCR test on the original sample and the result was negative," said TTSH in a media release on Tuesday (Jul 14).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our investigations revealed that there was an erroneous reporting of this case by our laboratory. This arose from a human error in the laboratory where two patients had their specimens cross-labelled."



In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) added the laboratory had "mislabelled a swab sample from a COVID-19 positive individual" as belonging to the student "without properly verifying the patient identifiers of the specimen tubes".

It said it was notified of the error on Monday, three days after it initially reported the student as a COVID-19 case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The student is "otherwise well" and has been discharged, said the hospital.

The student, a 13-year-old girl, was last week reported to have contracted COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Education, her case is linked to another student at the school.

MISLABELLED POSITIVE SAMPLE BELONGS TO MIGRANT WORKER

TTSH said the other patient, who was in isolation, has since been admitted to NCID and remains stable.

MOH later clarified the mislabelled positive sample belongs to a migrant worker who had been isolated since his swab, and had not been in contact with any other individuals. He is currently well, the ministry said.

"We have since informed both patients of the mislabelling incident and apologised for the anxiety caused," said TTSH.



"We are sorry for the mistake and sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our patients and her school," it added.

MOH INVESTIGATING MATTER

MOH added the student had so far been isolated and "had not come into contact with any other COVID-19 patients and is therefore not at risk of infection from other patients in the hospital".



It also rescinded the quarantine orders of the close contacts in relation to this erroneous case who had previously been placed on quarantine.

The Ministry of Education also weighed in on the matter on Tuesday confirming there is "no second confirmed case or student-to-student transmission" in the school.

Referring to the first infection in the school, director of schools for MOE Ms Liew Wei Li, said all 71 students and staff who were the close contacts of that case have tested negative.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung noted his relief when it was clarified to be a case of erroneous reporting by the testing laboratory.

"On Jul 10, all of us at MOE were dismayed when we learnt that at Jurong West Secondary School, a student who caught the COVID-19 virus at home, has infected another classmate," he said.

"This would have been our first recorded COVID-19 infection in school, despite all our precautionary measures."



"We will not let up. Schools will take all necessary measures to keep schools safe, and allow learning to go on as much as possible.​​​​​​​"



Following the incorrect diagnosis, MOH also added it is investigating the matter.

"MOH takes a serious view of this error.

"We are investigating this matter, and will take appropriate actions against the laboratory if it is found to be in breach of protocols.

"In the meantime, the laboratory has reviewed and tightened its processes to prevent a recurrence of the error."



In its response Tan Tock Seng Hospital said: "We have audited our laboratory testing for COVID-19 for that period and no other mislabelling was discovered. We have also put in place additional checks to prevent such an incident from occurring again."



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram