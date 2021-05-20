KFC employee at outlet in Clementi tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: A KFC employee at an outlet along Jalan Mas Puteh in Clementi has tested positive for COVID-19, the fast food chain said Thursday (May 20).

The employee was last present at the outlet on May 17 and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19, said KFC in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All employees who were exposed to the team member have been asked to self-isolate. They have also been swabbed for COVID-19 and all of them have tested negative, KFC said

“The health and well-being of our team members and customers are our number one priority, especially in these uncertain times. As a precaution, we’ve closed the restaurant until further notice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KFC added that it is working closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and is following their recommendations.

Customers who visited the Jalan Mas Puteh outlet on May 17 are advised to closely monitor their health.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Our restaurant will remain closed until we’re certain that there are no health risks for our employees or customers,” added KFC.

Singapore on Thursday reported a total of 41 new COVID-19 cases, of which 27 are in the community.

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram