29 arrests made in islandwide police operation targeting 27 KTV venues; 10 women to be deported

SINGAPORE: Police conducted an islandwide anti-crime operation earlier this week to check on KTV lounges currently operating as food and beverage (F&B) outlets, the authorities said on Saturday (Jul 17).



During the operation from Jul 13 to Jul 15, a total of 281 people were found within the premises of 27 outlets and checked by the police.



Twenty-nine women of various nationalities, aged between 20 and 47, were subsequently arrested for alleged offences under the Women’s Charter, the Immigration Act, and the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.



Following an anti-crime operation on Jul 13, police said 10 women of various nationalities, aged between 21 and 34, have had their short-term visit passes or work passes cancelled and will be deported.



The police said these ten women were arrested together with ten other women on Jul 13 for working without a valid work pass or flouting the conditions of their work pass.



“They had served as social hostesses within three pivoted KTV lounges operating as F&B outlets and intermingled with different groups of patrons,” said the police.



Investigations revealed that one of these women had also mingled with a patron at another similar KTV lounge that was recently ordered to close for deep cleaning and disinfection.



By engaging in these prohibited activities, the police said they had blatantly breached safe management measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.



UNDESIRABLE IMMIGRANTS, DEEMS ICA

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has deemed the 10 women as “undesirable immigrants” under the Immigration Act. Their passes have been cancelled, to invalidate their stay in Singapore.



“Short-term visitors cannot engage in any form of employment (paid or unpaid), or in any business, profession or occupation in Singapore.



“Upon their deportation, they will be barred from re-entering Singapore,” said the police.



Investigations into the remaining ten women are ongoing.



During the islandwide operation, the police said checks were conducted to ensure that the "pivoted" KTV venues had adhered to prevailing COVID-19 measures. Eleven outlets were found to have possibly breached these regulations.



These venues are:



- The Charm (Fook Hai Building)

- ICON2 (Parklane Shopping Centre)

- U Pub (Geylang Road)

- World Music (Aliwal Street)

- Ming Chin Imperial Kitchen (Golden Mile Complex)

- AS CY Bistro (Golden Mile Complex)

- Saigon (Geylang Road)

- Classic Hollywood (River Valley Road)

- James Distribution (Beach Road)

- Rendezvous Snack (Orchard Tower)

- True Love (Geylang Road)



The police said establishments whose food licences are revoked by the Singapore Food Agency must cease operations with immediate effect.

Establishments that have their Public Entertainment Licence or Liquor Licence revoked will not be able provide public entertainment or sell liquor even when there is a resumption of the nightlife sector, added the police.

Those found guilty of breaching COVID-19 safe management measures may be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.



