KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib was not open for business when COVID-19 cases visited

SINGAPORE: The KTV outlet at HomeTeamNS Khatib that was visited by three confirmed COVID-19 cases had not yet opened for business when it allowed people to view the premises.



In response to queries from CNA, HomeTeamNS on Thursday (Aug 20) said it will be guided by the Government’s decision on when KTVs will be allowed to operate.



Under current COVID-19 regulations, entertainment venues such as karaoke outlets, bars and nightclubs cannot operate during Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening, which began on Jun 19.



A total of 293 people have been tested for COVID-19 after they visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on the same days as the three confirmed infections - Cases 55169, 55469 and 55712.



The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it has contacted a total of 321 people who visited the karaoke outlet on Aug 1 and Aug 2 and facilitated COVID-19 tests for them.



HomeTeamNS Khatib said in a statement on Sunday that Jewel Music Box KTV is not open for business and no singing activities were permitted.



“Visitors have only been allowed to take a quick walk around the premises to view the layout,” it said.



The KTV is located at the clubhouse, which began operations on Aug 1 with 60 per cent of its facilities and outlets open.



“No official opening events or activities were held. Members of the public were able to visit the clubhouse to dine and use the facilities that have already opened, subject to the safe management measures in place.”



HomeTeamNS added that it is working closely with MOH to assist with its investigations and contact tracing. Affected areas within the premises have also been thoroughly disinfected, and cleaning and disinfection at all common and high-touch areas has been stepped up.

