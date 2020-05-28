Multiple charges for man who repeatedly left house during circuit breaker, threatened to shoot a man at Orchard Plaza

SINGAPORE: A Russian man is accused of multiple offences including not wearing a mask in public, cursing at the police, spitting at a man at Orchard Plaza and telling him: "If this is Russia, I will shoot you".

Larionov Andrei, 40, was handed 12 charges on Thursday (May 28) including four under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, two under the Protection from Harassment Act, and other charges for using criminal force and appearing drunk and nude in a public place.

The alleged offences occurred over four days between December 2019 and May 2020, three of which were during the "circuit breaker" period, charge sheets showed.

The earliest offences were committed in the wee hours of Dec 7, 2019. Andrei is accused of molesting a woman at 12.54am outside Club Le Noir in 3C River Valley Road by grabbing her buttock.

Minutes later, he allegedly threatened a police officer outside the club, saying: "I am ****ing going to kill you."

The next slew of offences occurred on Apr 20, during the circuit breaker when people were ordered to stay home except for essential activities.

At about 4pm that day, Andrei left his house without a reasonable excuse and went to Orchard Plaza without a mask over his nose and mouth, charge sheets showed.

At Orchard Plaza, he allegedly spat at a man before threatening him with grievous hurt by saying: "If this is Russia, I will shoot you."

The next occasion was just two days later on Apr 22, when he again allegedly left his home without a reasonable excuse and headed to Geylang.

At about 5.30pm, he allegedly caused annoyance to a woman at Geylang Lorong 32 by shouting indiscriminately while drunk.

Ten minutes later, he cursed at a police officer at Geylang Lorong 28. He was not wearing a mask over his nose and mouth at this time, charge sheets showed.

On May 2, he is accused of causing annoyance to two police officers at the guard house of the police's Tanglin Division in 21 Kampong Java Road. Five minutes later, he allegedly went nude at the same guard house.

The court heard that he is likely to be given additional charges including vandalism, affray, harassment and COVID-19-related ones.

He was remanded and will return to court on Jun 11.

He faces various penalties for each charge levied on him, from fines to jail terms of up to 10 years for criminal intimidation with a threat to cause grievous hurt. Breaching the COVID-19 regulations could land him up to six months' jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both per charge.

