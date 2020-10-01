12 people to be charged for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures at Lazarus Island

SINGAPORE: Twelve people who breached COVID-19 safe distancing measures at Lazarus Island will be charged on Friday (Oct 2), the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said.

The group visited Lazarus Island on Aug 8, where they allegedly defied a ban on social gatherings with more than five people not staying in the same residence, said SLA.

Social gatherings of up to five people are allowed in Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening, which started on Jun 19.



Individuals should also maintain a safe distance of at least 1m at all times. Where not feasible or practical, the 1m requirement can instead be enforced between groups of not more than five people.

Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, first-time offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Penalties may be doubled for subsequent offenders.



